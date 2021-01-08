USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $626,726.73 and $1,243.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.31 or 0.01074149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00038238 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001470 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

