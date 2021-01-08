Utrust (UTK) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.84 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $89.76 million and $7.84 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.