V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Reaches $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

