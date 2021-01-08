v.systems Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $30.87 million and $5.48 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,101,965,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,178,356,924 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

