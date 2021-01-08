Validity Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Validity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $14,895.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,207,447 coins and its circulating supply is 4,190,942 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

