Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $14.15. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 485,301 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.