Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $14.15. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 485,301 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

