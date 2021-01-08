VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 15,550,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,648,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

