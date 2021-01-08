Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ELM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 2,736,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,890. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

