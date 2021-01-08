Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $358.43

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $358.43 and last traded at $357.85, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

