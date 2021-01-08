Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,119. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

