Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.