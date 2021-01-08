Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.10

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.10 and traded as low as $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 763,945 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.