Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,307,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.07. 4,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,666. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $249.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.