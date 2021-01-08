Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Up 1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.87 and last traded at $123.42. Approximately 329,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 280,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

