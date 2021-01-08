Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading Up 2.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $220.20 and last traded at $219.55. Approximately 94,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 65,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

