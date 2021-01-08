Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.91 and last traded at $123.64. 77,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 200,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.