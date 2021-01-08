Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.43 and last traded at $177.18. 17,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 25,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

