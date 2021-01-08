Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.66. 4,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,028. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $204.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81.

