Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,688,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

