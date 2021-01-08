Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,833,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

