Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $199.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $199.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average of $174.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

