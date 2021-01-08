Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $85,708,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 443,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,369,000 after buying an additional 408,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,047. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $198.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

