Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.7% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 79,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.16. 2,767,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,921. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

