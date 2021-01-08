Vanilla Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117,969.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $134,929.07 and $117,969.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

