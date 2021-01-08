Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 111,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 140,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a market cap of C$69.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.79.

About Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

