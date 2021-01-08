Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 331,998,443 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

