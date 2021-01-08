Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.
In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $27.51 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
