Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $27.51 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.