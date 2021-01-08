Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.92

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

