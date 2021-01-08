Veil Trading Down 3.6% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $103,874.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00441537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051295 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.