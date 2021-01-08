Velas Reaches Market Cap of $66.69 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Velas has a market capitalization of $66.69 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.