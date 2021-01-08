Veles Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Veles has a market capitalization of $54,163.74 and approximately $35,489.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,773.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.81 or 0.02981393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00424353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.20 or 0.01084146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00349572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00171353 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,465 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

