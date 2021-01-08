Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Velodyne Lidar traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.94. 13,256,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,802,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

