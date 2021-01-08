Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $29.20 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Venus has a market cap of $29.20 million and $4.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00009524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,438.53 or 0.99765701 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

