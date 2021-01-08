Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. 83,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

