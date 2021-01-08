VeriBlock Market Capitalization Reaches $6.67 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $3,600.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 971,605,324 coins and its circulating supply is 693,615,964 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

