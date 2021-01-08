VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0533 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $358,025.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,266.52 or 0.99713524 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045499 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,359,311 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

