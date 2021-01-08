Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $68.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

