VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.20. VeriTeQ shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,264 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

VeriTeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

