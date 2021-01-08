Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.45

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 20174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

