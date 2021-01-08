Veros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215,660.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Veros has traded up 239.4% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002790 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $1.36 million and $215,660.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

