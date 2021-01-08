Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.69 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $435,459.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

