Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 628,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 954,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

