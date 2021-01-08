Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 491,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 164,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £456,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

About Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

