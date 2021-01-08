VestChain Price Tops $0.0076 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, VestChain has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and $34,205.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

