Viacoin (VIA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $85,158.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00425322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,887 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.