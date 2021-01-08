Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

In other news, Director T. Sean Harvey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,861,011.70. Also, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,742,539.86. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,980 over the last ninety days.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

