VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. 1,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.