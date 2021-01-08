VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Trading Up 2.6%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 2,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

