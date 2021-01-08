VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Trading 3.3% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 24,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 93,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,037,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 65.72% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

