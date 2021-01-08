VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.44

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.44 and traded as high as $53.73. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)
