VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.44

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.44 and traded as high as $53.73. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

